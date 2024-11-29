RunnTV onboards eMedia as strategic investor for expansion in India and international streaming markets

In a groundbreaking move to redefine the digital entertainment landscape, RunnTV, India’s first independent Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) platform, has announced a strategic partnership with eMedia Investments, one of South Africa’s largest media conglomerates. As part of the deal, eMedia has also made a significant investment in RunnTV, further strengthening the collaboration between the two companies. This strategic alliance marks a significant milestone for RunnTV as it continues its expansion in India and into international markets, while leveraging eMedia’s vast network and industry expertise.

The Rise of RunnTV

RunnTV, which was launched in November 2023, has rapidly emerged as one of the most promising platforms in the ad-supported streaming sector. By offering curated high-quality content, with a great viewing experience, RunnTV has positioned itself as a leading player in India’s emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) market. The platform’s success is attributed to its unique combination of high-quality curated channels across various genres delivered through a user-friendly interface that works seamlessly across mobile and connected TV devices. RunnTV’s commitment to providing free, high-quality entertainment has resonated with viewers, offering a compelling alternative to existing subscription and ad-based streaming platforms.

Since its inception, RunnTV has made great strides in captivating a broad and diverse audience, delivering content that caters to the evolving preferences of today’s digital audience. The platform’s ability to serve both entertainment lovers and advertisers has helped it carve out a niche in the competitive streaming space. By providing advertisers with a premium, brand-safe environment, RunnTV has created a unique value proposition for brands looking to connect with targeted audiences across various demographics.

A Partnership Built on Innovation and Growth

The partnership between RunnTV and eMedia Investments is expected to accelerate the growth of both companies in the rapidly evolving digital streaming ecosystem. eMedia, a South African media conglomerate, brings a wealth of experience to the table, with a diverse portfolio that includes television and radio broadcasting, OTT streaming, content production, and media properties. In South Africa, eMedia commands a large market share with its flagship brands such as eTV, eNCA, eVOD, Openview, Cape Town Film Studios, and YFM.

Through this partnership, eMedia aims to bolster its already robust digital presence by tapping into RunnTV’s innovative media technology and streaming platform. By leveraging RunnTV’s technology, eMedia will be able to expand its digital footprint to India, a rapidly growing market for digital content consumption, and to other international markets. The partnership will also provide RunnTV with the opportunity to scale its operations and reach new international markets, using eMedia’s deep understanding of global media trends and its established network.

Manish Sinha, Founder and CEO of RunnTV, expressed his enthusiasm about the new alliance: “We are thrilled to welcome eMedia as both a partner and a strategic investor. This collaboration opens up new doors for growth, technological innovation, and content diversification. With eMedia’s expertise in digital media and broadcasting, we are excited about the possibilities ahead. This partnership will help us expand our reach, improve our product offerings, and bring our unique streaming experience to a wider audience, not just in India but across the globe.”

eMedia’s Strategic Investment

eMedia’s investment in RunnTV signifies its confidence in the strong media technology being built at RunnTV and its potential in the Indian and international markets. Khalik Sherrif, CEO of eMedia Investments, shared his excitement about the investment: “We are very excited to invest in and partner with RunnTV. The platform’s technology and its compelling roadmap for growth make it an excellent fit for our long-term strategy. We believe that the team at RunnTV has built a solid foundation, and we are eager to work together to create the future of media and entertainment.”

eMedia’s involvement in the partnership is poised to help RunnTV expand its content offerings, enhance its technological capabilities, and accelerate its growth trajectory. Through the combined strength of both companies, the partnership will focus on building a robust digital entertainment ecosystem that caters to the needs of modern viewers, offering them an ad-supported, free-to-access streaming platform with high-quality content.

Expanding Horizons: A Global Outlook

RunnTV’s partnership with eMedia also signals a step forward in the global expansion of the FAST model. As digital content consumption continues to grow, particularly in emerging markets like India, RunnTV is well-positioned to capture a significant share of the market. By leveraging eMedia’s established media presence and expertise, RunnTV is expected to expand its footprint beyond India and enter new international markets, further establishing itself as a leader in the FAST space.

The partnership will also bring a more diverse range of content to RunnTV’s platform. This includes expanding its genre offerings and incorporating more localized content to cater to the preferences of audiences in different regions. With eMedia’s support, RunnTV aims to further its mission of delivering high-quality, ad-supported content that offers an unparalleled viewing experience.

About RunnTV

Owned by Runn Media Labs, RunnTV is India’s first independent Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) platform. The platform provides curated content across genres, offering users a free, high-quality entertainment experience. Powered by proprietary technology, RunnTV is committed to delivering a user-friendly, ad-supported viewing experience across devices, from mobile phones to connected TVs.

About eMedia Investments

eMedia Investments is a South African media group listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. The company owns a diverse range of assets, including television and radio broadcasting, OTT streaming services, content production, and media properties. eMedia is a key player in Southern Africa’s media industry, with a prime-time market share in the high thirties and a portfolio that includes popular media brands such as eTV, eNCA, eVOD, Openview, Cape Town Film Studios, and YFM.

For more information, visit https://emediaholdings.co.za/ or https://runn.tv/.

