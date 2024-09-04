PwC India revenue tops $1 bn on consultancy push but audit biz mints more profit
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • PwC India revenue tops $1 bn on consultancy push but audit biz mints more profit

PwC India revenue tops $1 bn on consultancy push but audit biz mints more profit

Premium
PwC India revenue tops $1 bn on consultancy push but audit biz mints more profit
The PwC logo at its Berlin office. | Credit: Reuters/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), one of the Big Four global accounting firms, recorded a brisk rise in its India revenue during the year through March 2024 thanks to its consultancy business but its auditing vertical pulled in more profits.  The total operating revenue of PwC’s India business rose 18% to Rs 9,625 crore ($1.15 billion ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Caspian Debt to merge with BlackSoil Capital via share swap

Finance

Caspian Debt to merge with BlackSoil Capital via share swap

Pro
WestBridge signs off with around $300 mn in portfolio exit

Finance

WestBridge signs off with around $300 mn in portfolio exit

Pro
Multiples PE, Narotam Sekhsaria FO set for a multi-bagger as DAM Capital eyes IPO

Finance

Multiples PE, Narotam Sekhsaria FO set for a multi-bagger as DAM Capital eyes IPO

Premium
PwC India revenue tops $1 bn on consultancy push but audit biz mints more profit

Finance

PwC India revenue tops $1 bn on consultancy push but audit biz mints more profit

Premium
Riyadh Valley Company backs venture capital firm in second LP bet this year

Finance

Riyadh Valley Company backs venture capital firm in second LP bet this year

Pro
LP commitments to Indian PE, VC and private credit funds cross $120 bn

Finance

LP commitments to Indian PE, VC and private credit funds cross $120 bn

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW