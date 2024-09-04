PwC India revenue tops $1 bn on consultancy push but audit biz mints more profit

Premium
PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), one of the Big Four global accounting firms, recorded a brisk rise in its India revenue during the year through March 2024 thanks to its consultancy business but its auditing vertical pulled in more profits. The total operating revenue of PwC’s India business rose 18% to Rs 9,625 crore ($1.15 billion ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.