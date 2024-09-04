PwC India revenue tops $1 bn on consultancy push but audit biz mints more profit

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), one of the Big Four global accounting firms, recorded a brisk rise in its India revenue during the year through March 2024 thanks to its consultancy business but its auditing vertical pulled in more profits. The total operating revenue of PwC’s India business rose 18% to Rs 9,625 crore ($1.15 billion ......