PURE EV's Dr. Nishanth Dongari highlights Institute-Startup synergy as a catalyst for transformation at 'The Pitch' event

Presented by VCCircle, 'The Pitch' - with PURE EV as the title partner and VCCEdge powering the event - served as a premier platform connecting startup founders and investors across India’s capital-raising journey. Held at the IIT Hyderabad’s incubation center - iTIC, the first chapter of this year’s ‘The Pitch’ saw a remarkable gathering of over 40 startups pitching in front of more than 20 investors. PURE EV’s role as the title partner underscored the critical importance of strategic industry support in driving the growth of emerging startups.

Dr. Nishanth Dongari, founder of PURE EV, delivered an insightful keynote that set an inspiring tone for the event. He spoke passionately about the future of technology and the entrepreneurial landscape, highlighting the transformative potential of sectors like ClimateTech, AI, Robotics, Healthcare, FinTech, and Aviation. Looking 15 to 20 years into India’s future, Dr. Dongari noted that AI, encompassing everything from mathematics to supercomputing, quantum computing, hardware, and firmware, is not just about software but fundamental to the core of innovation.

Reflecting on his own entrepreneurial journey, Dr. Dongari highlighted the significance of IIT Hyderabad’s supportive environment in PURE EV’s evolution from a faculty-driven spin-off initiative to a leading consumer brand with pioneering projects. He called i-TIC IIT Hyderabad as a true angel for PURE EV as it gave access to human capital, infrastructure, a strong alumni network, and connections to the mentorship community, which he believes are invaluable in a startup’s formative years.

Dr. Dongari also offered practical guidance to young entrepreneurs, encouraging them to seek mentorship and maximize networking opportunities beyond just investment. “Networking shouldn’t be viewed solely through an investment lens,” he advised, “it’s equally about understanding industry developments beyond your immediate focus.” He emphasized the need for founders to align their strategic vision with investor expectations, as funding should enable a startup’s long-term trajectory, not just its short-term runway.

In closing, Dr. Dongari urged entrepreneurs to build a strong foundation, stay transparent with their investors, and approach capital-raising with a strategic mindset rather than a short-term outlook. “Have a long-term vision, focus on the fundamentals, and let transparency be your hallmark,” he encouraged, “strategic investors will help pave the path for a sustainable future.”

The Hyderabad chapter proved to be a compelling platform for founders and investors alike, highlighting how initiatives like this are instrumental in strengthening India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. Powered by VCCEdge and anchored by PURE EV’s industry leadership, the event offered young founders a window into the future, reinforced by guidance and insights from industry stalwarts.

About Pure EV

PURE EV incubated from the i-TIC at IIT Hyderabad, is a trailblazer in sustainable mobility, redefining electric vehicle technology for everyday use. With a mission to lead the transformation of mass mobility, the company is building class leading products. PURE EV has successfully accelerated its growth with more than 70 dealerships across the country and over 75,000 member EV owners and counting. Our commitment to performance and durability can be evidenced by the fact that most of our vehicles go beyond the standard of 30000 km each, thus representing staggering carbon savings and positive eco-friendly effects. We have more than 120 patents and therefore guarantee competitive advantage and high performance of all our products.

