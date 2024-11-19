Proost, Swish, PeLocal, Theranautilus bag early-stage cheques
Proost, Swish, PeLocal, Theranautilus bag early-stage cheques

By Roshan Abraham

  • 19 Nov 2024
Vijay Prakash Sharma, co-founder and MD, Proost

Proost, Swish, PeLocal and Theranautilus have secured early-stage investments ranging between $1.2 million (Rs 10 crore) and $3.5 million, the companies said on Tuesday. 

Proost  

Beer startup Proost has raised Rs 30 crore ($3.5 million) in its ongoing Series-A investment round led by existing investor Chimes Group and former Porus Labs CEO Srinivasan Namala

Also joining the round were Hyderabad Angels, The Chennai Angels and some HNI investors, the company said in a statement.  

The latest funding comes more than a year after Proost secured $3 million in Pre-Series A funding from Chimes through a mix of equity and debt infusion. 

The capital will be used to bolster its supply side, expand operations into new markets, enhance its product portfolio, and brand building activities, the company said.   

Proost was founded in 2017 by Tarun Bhargava and Vijay Sharma and manufactures beer with locally-sourced raw materials. 

Food-delivery startup Swish completed a seed funding round led by venture capital firm Accel, raising $2 million at completion.  

The investment round also saw participation from angel investors including Urban Company founders Abhiraj Bhal and Varun Khaitan, and former Swiggy Instamart head Karthik Gurumurthy. 

The latest funding will enable the company to expand its operations in quick commerce market and scale its rapid-delivery model across most parts of Bengaluru. 

The company was founded this year by Aniket Shah, Ujjwal Sukheja, and Saran S. 

PeLocal  

Fintech startup PeLocal, which provides payment services through WhatsApp, has bagged $2 million in seed funding led by Unicorn India Ventures

The funds will be used in the expansion of the business and help strengthen go-to-market strategies for rolling out large-scale projects, the company said. It will also be launching a marketing catalogue on WhatsApp with SMB payments platform. 

Its monthly payments have grown to 3 million from 500,000 transactions in the last 12 months, the company claims. 

The company was founded in 2021 by CEO Vivekanand Tripathi, integration transactions on WhatsApp for clients like Delhi Metro, Indraprastha Gas, Mahanagar Gas, and by multiple insurance companies for handling premium payments. 

Theranautilus, a deep-tech startup developing nanorobotic solutions for healthcare, has gained $1.2 million in seed funding round led by venture capital firm pi Ventures, along with Golden Sparrow Ventures and angel investors such as Tracxn founder Abhishek Goyal  and Lalit Keshre, CEO of Groww. 

The company plans to use the fund to build a high-tech manufacturing facility in India and spend significant amount in building an ISO-certified facility where different iterations of nano robots can be tested and then scaled up, Shanmukh Srinivas, co-founder at Theranautilus, told VCCircle. 

He added the Bengaluru-based startup will conduct human trials of its product next year and launch the device by 2026, if trials are successful.  

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc)-incubated startup was founded in 2020 by a group of doctors and engineers - Ambarish Ghosh, Debayan Dasgupta, and Shanmukh Srinivas. 

