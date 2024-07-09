PremjiInvest leads $32 mn funding round in wealth management firm Dezerv
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • PremjiInvest leads $32 mn funding round in wealth management firm Dezerv

PremjiInvest leads $32 mn funding round in wealth management firm Dezerv

By Aman Rawat

  • 09 Jul 2024
PremjiInvest leads $32 mn funding round in wealth management firm Dezerv
Sandeep Jethwani, co-founder, Dezerv

Wealth management firm Dezerv on Tuesday said that it raised Rs 265 crore (around $31.7 million) in a funding round led by Wipro chairman Azim Premji’s family office PremjiInvest. 

The round also saw participation from existing investors Elevation CapitalMatrix Partners India (Z47) and Accel

Dezerv, which claims to have over Rs 7,000 crore in client assets, plans to invest fresh capital into creating new investment strategies, improving its technology platform to deliver superior client experience, and hiring investment specialists for its next growth phase. 

Advertisement

"India's wealth creators are set to add nearly $1.2 trillion over the next five years, with their wealth growing at a 14% CAGR. At Dezerv, our mission is to support India's affluent and HNIs in their wealth-creation journey,” said Sandeep Jethwani, co-founder, Dezerv.  

“Over 65% of HNI portfolios often suffer from underperformance due to mis-selling and over-diversification. We address these issues with trusted, customised investment solutions, centrally managed portfolios, and a technology-first approach for superior client experiences,” he added. 

Dezerv was founded by Sahil Contractor, Jethwani, and Vaibhav Porwal. It offers assets strategically allocated across proprietary equities, fixed income, and alternative investment strategies. It has offices in Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Pune and has a team of over 250 professionals.  

Advertisement

It also operates a fund-of-funds strategy wherein it invests across multiple funds from its investment vehicles spread across private equity, public equity, venture capital and private credit.  

Previously, Dezerv had raised $21 million in its Series A funding round in August 2022 led by Accel. The company had also raised Rs 51 crore in its seed funding round in September 2021 led by Matrix and Elevation. 

Advertisement
DezervPremjiInvestElevation CapitalMatrix Partners IndiaZ47Accel

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Temasek portfolio value rises on India profits; to build Middle East Presence

Finance

Temasek portfolio value rises on India profits; to build Middle East Presence

PremjiInvest leads $32 mn funding round in wealth management firm Dezerv

Finance

PremjiInvest leads $32 mn funding round in wealth management firm Dezerv

Premium
In Charts: How Middle East PE-VC dealmaking fared in H1 2024

Finance

In Charts: How Middle East PE-VC dealmaking fared in H1 2024

Premium
Ex-PremjiInvest partners team up with Malacca Ventures' exec to float PE firm

Finance

Ex-PremjiInvest partners team up with Malacca Ventures' exec to float PE firm

Premium
o3 Capital confirms split as co-founder hives off wealth, asset management business

Finance

o3 Capital confirms split as co-founder hives off wealth, asset management business

Premium
Apis Partners gets another LP for $500-mn private equity fund

Finance

Apis Partners gets another LP for $500-mn private equity fund

Advertisement