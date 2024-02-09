Elevation-backed advisory Dezerv floats fund of funds for private credit market

Premium
Financial advisory and investment management platform Dezerv, which is backed by marquee investors such as Accel Partners, Matrix Partners, Elevation Capital, Whiteboard Capital and Blume Ventures, has set up a fund of funds, a top company executive told VCCircle. The FoF will be for investments in private credit funds, said Sandeep ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.