facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Elevation-backed advisory Dezerv floats fund of funds for private credit market

Elevation-backed advisory Dezerv floats fund of funds for private credit market

By Aman Rawat

  • 09 Feb 2024
Premium
Elevation-backed advisory Dezerv floats fund of funds for private credit market
Sandeep Jethwani, co-founder, Dezerv

Financial advisory and investment management platform Dezerv, which is backed by marquee investors such as Accel Partners, Matrix Partners, Elevation Capital, Whiteboard Capital and Blume Ventures, has set up a fund of funds, a top company executive told VCCircle. The FoF will be for investments in private credit funds, said Sandeep ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Quess Corp, GoDigit under the lens as Fairfax accused of manipulating asset values

Finance

Quess Corp, GoDigit under the lens as Fairfax accused of manipulating asset values

Premium
Elevation-backed advisory Dezerv floats fund of funds for private credit market

Finance

Elevation-backed advisory Dezerv floats fund of funds for private credit market

Premium
Green Frontier Capital's Sandiip Bhammer on challenges in climate investment and more

Finance

Green Frontier Capital's Sandiip Bhammer on challenges in climate investment and more

More Indian asset managers shift overseas business to GIFT City

Finance

More Indian asset managers shift overseas business to GIFT City

Apollo Global's Q4 earnings jump 31% on management fees, annuities

Finance

Apollo Global's Q4 earnings jump 31% on management fees, annuities

Premium
Actis taps LP for India financial services portfolio firm

Finance

Actis taps LP for India financial services portfolio firm

Advertisement