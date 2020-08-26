Podcast: goDutch co-founder on how it aims to make a mark in group payments

Financial technology, or fintech, is one of the most-funded sectors in India’s startup ecosystem today. Companies and investors of all sizes are looking to make a mark by taking advantage of growing internet usage and the rising attraction of digitally delivered financial services for consumers.

goDutch, a group payments platform, is among these startups. Last month, the company raised $1.7 million (Rs 12.81 crore) in seed funding from marquee venture capital firms including Matrix Partners India, Y Combinator and Global Founders Capital.

In an interaction with VCCircle as part of our Know Your Startup series, goDutch co-founder Sagar Sheth talks about the problem the company is trying to solve. He also explains why fintech companies need to consider their marketing and branding strategies with the presence of established giants.