Recur Club, Dent@Home raise early funding; Incuspaze acquires iKeva

(L to R) Eklavya Gupta and Abhinav Sherwal, founders of Recur Club

A debt-financing platform and at-home dental service provider have raised funds, while a managed-workspace provider has acquired a smaller player with a strong presence in south India.



Recur Club

Japanese venture capital firm Enrission India Capital has joined the extended Series A round of debt-financing platform Recur Club.

The New Delhi-based debt marketplace is raising $50 million (around Rs 477 crore) in its Series A round in a mix of equity and debt. In 2022, it had raised around Rs 230 crore in a mix of equity and debt from InfoEdge Ventures, Village Global, Aditya Birla Finance and Incred Financial Services.

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The company, founded in 2021, helps startups, SMEs and mid-market companies access structured credit solutions.

Dent@Home, a portable at-home or in hospital dental care service, has secured strategic an undisclosed amount from Mumbai-based investment firm BizDateUp, actor Taher Shabbir and producer director Ashutosh Shah. Together, the three entities have bought 25% stake in the company.

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The investment will be used for the startup’s next phase of growth as it expands across India.

Dent@Home offers professional emergency and critical dental services at patients’ homes and hospital beds, particularly for elderly individuals, people with mobility challenges, and those seeking convenient access to quality dental care.

Incuspaze acquires iKeva

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Managed-workspace providers Incuspaze has acquired workspace operator iKeva, said a company statement, without specifying the size of the buyout deal.

Currently, Incuspaze is present in over 50 locations in 18 cities and has a portfolio of over 4 million sq. ft.

iKeva has 5 lakh sq. ft of portfolio across Hyderabad and Bengaluru with 18 centres. The deal is likely to add Rs 100 crore Incuspaze’s revenue in the current fiscal. Incuspaze aims to add another 5 Lakh sq. Ft. office space in FY27.

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Sanjay Choudhary, Founder & CEO, Incuspaze said, “iKeva has established a strong presence and deep understanding of the Hyderabad market creating a portfolio that aligns well with evolving occupier needs.”

Incuspaze said the deal is a strategic step as it prepares for a potential IPO within the next 24 to 36 months.

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