Pi Ventures-backed Wondrlab marks fourth acquisition with Cymetrix

Prakash Kolhe, founder at Cymetrix

Marketing tech platform Wondrlab, which counts Pi Ventures, Tanas Capital and Prodapt Holdings among others as its investors, on Tuesday said it has picked up a majority stake in salesforce consulting and data analytics company Cymetrix for an undisclosed amount.

This is Wondrlab’s fourth acquisition in over a year since its inception in 2020. Last year, it had bought performance marketing agency Neon and data-driven influencer marketing platform Opportune. Prior to that it acquired media-agnostic and integrated creative agency What’s Your Problem.

With its latest bet, Mumbai-based Wondrlab looks to strengthen its customer transformation and technology capabilities, it said in a statement.

Cymetrix, founded by Sandip Chintawar and Prakash Kolhe, has its operations in the US and India, is a leading salesforce partner having deep expertise across the salesforce solution stack.

The company claims to have a track record of delivering large-scale projects across industries such as BFSI, real estate, pharma, hi-tech, non-profits, healthcare, retail, and education.

"The acquisition of Cymetrix perfectly aligns with our strategy of expanding our capabilities in digital business transformation technologies and services,” said Saurabh Varma, founder and chief executive at Wondrlab.

“Our focus on developing industry-specific expertise in consulting and implementation services allows us to deliver high-impact solutions rapidly to our global clients,” said Kolhe.

Wondrlab was founded by Varma, Vandana Verma and Rakesh Hinduja. It claims to be India’s first marketing-tech (martech) startup. The company has clients like Flipkart, Amazon India, Tanishq, Kotak Securities among others.

In 2021, Wondrlab raised $7 million in a financing round led by Pi Ventures, Tanas Capital, Prodapt Holdings and others.The round also saw participation from Priyamvada Balaji of Lucas Indian Service and Gopal Srinivasan of TVS Capital.

