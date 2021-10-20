Marketing platform Wondrlab raises $7 mn led by Pi Ventures, Tanas Capital, others

Wondrlab, a marketing tech platform, on Wednesday raised $7 million in a financing round led by Pi Ventures LLP, Tanas Capital, Prodapt Holdings and others.

The round also saw participation from Priyamvada Balaji of Lucas Indian Service and Gopal Srinivasan of TVS Capital.

The company said it will use the funding towards driving inorganic growth, with a focus on tech, digital, and programmatic advertising.

Wondrlab said the round comes at a time of great accelerated momentum. Currently, Wondrlab has an employee strength of 110 people and over 35 clients.

Wondrlab was founded in 2020 by Saurabh Varma, Vandana Verma and Rakesh Hinduja. Wondrlab claims to be India’s first marketing-tech (martech) startup,

In December 2020, Wondrlab acquired What’s Your Problem (WYP), an independent creative agency founded by Amit Akali.

“We truly believe that our differentiated strategy of being platform-first is a great value proposition for our clients. We will continue to invest in building deep capabilities across digital business transformation, content, data, and marketing tech platforms. The next six months will be key to building on our incredible momentum,” said Varma.

The company has clients like Flipkart, Amazon India, Tanishq, Kotak Securities among others.

Malabar Capital Advisors was the investment bank for the fundraise.