ellementry, two others secure early-stage funding

Ayush Baid, co-founder, ellementry

Homeware brand ellementry, deeptech startup Perceptyne and healthtech startup neuro42 secured early-stage funding, the companies said on Wednesday.

ellementry has raised an undisclosed amount in a funding round from early-stage venture capital firm She Capital.

The startup will use the funds to expand its product offerings, production capabilities and market presence domestically and internationally.

Founded in 2018 by Ayush Baid and Riddhima Khandelwal, ellementry is an online and offline homeware and gifting brand. It has its in-house manufacturing setup across various materials, including terracotta, ceramic, wood and paper mâché.

The startup’s products are available offline in 16 stores across 13 cities in India and online on platforms like Amazon, Tata Cliq, and Myntra among others.

The startup is also present in the US, Europe and the Middle East. They aim to double the number of customers in the next 12 months.

Perceptyne has raised an undisclosed amount in a pre-seed funding round led by Venture Catalysts. The round also saw participation from T-Hub, Z21 Ventures, Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain of Ather, Pawan Chandana and Bharat Daka of Skyroot Aerospace, Naveen (My Ally), Satya (Bluecopa) and Aditya Damani (Credit Fair).

Perceptyne is a deeptech AI and robotics startup that is building industrial humanoid robots for improving factory floor automation. Their products are designed to perform tasks demanding human-like dexterity, such as product assembly, e-commerce packaging, and commercial kitchen operations, areas where traditional robots fall short.

“With this investment, we are poised to accelerate our product development and pilot deployments, particularly in the EMS and automotive sectors,” said Raviteja, co-founder and chief executive officer, Perceptyne.

neuro42 has raised an undisclosed amount in a funding round from angel investor Karna D Shinde.

Notably, this is the third round of investment in the company by Shinde over the years.

neuro42 is a healthtech company focused on diagnostic imaging and image-guided interventions of the brain. neuro42 is developing and commercializing an intraoperative MR, AI and robotic platform that allows easy access to imaging for screening, diagnosis and interventions of neurological diseases.

"The diagnostic and interventional capabilities of neuro42's MRI have the potential to transform the way challenging brain tumor cases are approached and treated," stated Karna D Shinde, investor and strategic advisor, neuro42.

