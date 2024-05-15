Stupa Sports Analytics, Infurnia secure early-stage funding

Credit: Pexels

Sports technology startup Stupa Sports Analytics and architecture and interior design software-as-a-service (SaaS) company Infurnia secured early-stage funding, the companies said on Wednesday.

Sports technology startup Stupa Sports Analytics has raised $3.3 million (Rs 28 crore) in a pre-Series A funding round co-led by sports technology and gaming-focused venture capital firm Centre Court Capital and early-stage VC firm Peer Capital.

The startup plans to use the funds to expand its presence across geographies, specifically Europe, improve its technology stack and hire talent for its product and tech teams.

Founded by Megha Gambhir and Deepak Malik in 2020, Stupa Sports Analytics offers AI-based solutions for analytics of player performance data, broadcasting capabilities and sports digitization tools for athletes, sports federations, broadcasters and fan communities.

Prior to the current funding round, the startup has raised Rs 7.5 crore across its seed and bridge rounds.

The startup currently has established around 15 strategic partnerships with key governing bodies and sports federations, primarily in Europe, according to its statement.

Infurnia has raised $1.2 million (Rs 10 crore) in a funding round led by existing investor Yogesh Chaudhary (Jaipur Rugs).

The round also saw participation from a host of investors including veneer company Coast to Coast, plywood company Greenply, architectural hardware company Ozone, EyeQ Dezigns and the promoter group of Livspace.

The startup plans to utilize the funds to expand its market presence in newer geographies and product development.

Founded by IIT graduates Nikhil Kumar and Lovepreet Mann in 2014, Infurnia is a cloud-based platform that allows professionals to design buildings, interiors, and modular kitchens. Infurnia offers data management and collaboration tools, and platform-independent accessibility. The company counts brands such as Livspace, Spacewood, and Wakefit as its clients.

The startup, in 2023, had raised $1 million (Rs 8.26 crore) in a funding round led by angel investors Yogesh Chaudhary (Jaipur Rugs) and Bhupinder Singh, (ex-Bentley Systems) along with Bollywood singer Jasleen Royal and Bunty Sajdeh (Cornerstone).

