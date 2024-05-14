GenAI startup Highperformr, two others raise early-stage funding

(L-R): Ramesh Ravishankar and Srivatsan Venkatesan, co-founders, Highperformr

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) startup Highperformr, fintech startup BimaPay and climatetech startup Duro Green secured early-stage funding, the companies said on Tuesday.

Highperformr has raised $3.5 million in a seed funding round led by Venture Highway. The round also saw participation from Neon, DeVC and undisclosed angel investors.

The investment will be used for research and development (R&D) to further develop Highperformr's native AI capabilities and to build a distribution network.

Founded by Srivatsan Venkatesan and Ramesh Ravishankar, Highperformr’s social AI platform helps businesses improve their return on investment (ROI) on social media by amplifying their social presence and driving engagement through social platforms.

The startup was founded in July 2023 with its headquarters in Delaware, US and offices in India.

BimaPay has raised $4 million (Rs 33.4 crore) in a pre-Series A funding round led by LC Nueva Investment Partners.

The funding will be used to improve its technology infrastructure and to expand its reach across markets.

Founded by Hanut Mehta and Mohit Gupta along with Kapil Garg, BimaPay is a fintech startup that offers insurance premium financing, where they provide customers with flexible payment options.

The startup also supports insurance intermediaries by addressing their day-to-day cash flow requirements. Furthermore, BimaPay offers claim financing services to hospitals, garages and individual policyholders.

Waste management startup Duro Green has raised an undisclosed amount from BizDateUp Technologies.

According to the firm’s statement, BizDateUp acquired a 20% stake in the climatetech startup.

Duro Green operates as a wet waste management company, offering waste solutions to businesses and communities. The company utilizes advanced technology and innovative approaches to ensure efficient waste handling and reuse.

“This investment also indicates our recognition of the market opportunities across various waste streams such as used tyres, sanitary waste, glass, batteries, solar panels, and more. These areas require technologies and business models to tackle effectively,” said Meet Jain, co-founder BizDateUp.

