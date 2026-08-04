SEBI proposes depository receipts against REITs, InvITs units

A general view of the SEBI headquarters in Mumbai | Credit: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas

India's markets regulator on Tuesday proposed allowing depository receipts to be issued against units of real estate investment trusts (REITs) and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs), in a move aimed at attracting more foreign capital to these sectors.

Here are more details:

The Securities and Exchange Board of India proposed aligning the rules for depository receipts issued against REITs and InvITs with those applicable to equity depository receipts.

Depository receipts are foreign-currency-denominated instruments issued by a foreign institution against securities held with a domestic custodian, allowing investors to trade those securities in an overseas market.

REITs and InvITs listed in India already accept foreign investment, subject to government and central bank rules.

The proposed rules would give overseas investors an additional route to invest and trade REITs and InvITs units in foreign currency through depository receipts, SEBI said.