Parkobot, Onetab, ULLU snag early-stage funding; Conversive acquires VoxGenie

(From left) Raj Kumar Bihani, CMO and co-founder, Animesh Mukherjee, CTO and co-founder, and Amrit Choudhury, CEO and co-founder of Parkobot

Early-stage startups Parkobot, Onetab.ai and ULLU have secured funding in separate rounds, while Pune-based customer relationship management firm Conversive has acquired voice-based AI startup VoxGenie.

Parking solutions firm Parkobot has raised Rs 2.09 crore ($0.2 million) in a seed round led by angel investing platform Inflection Point Ventures, with participation from high-net-worth individuals (HNIs).

The startup, which provides parking solutions for vehicles using internet of things (IoT), said it will use the funds to expand infrastructure, enter new markets, strengthen its backend, and diversify its product portfolio.

Founded by Amrit Choudhury, Raj Kumar Bihani, and Animesh Mukherjee, Parkobot allows users to monetize unused private parking spaces on an hourly basis, providing real-time, location-based booking through a smart, integrated mobile app.

Software development platform Onetab.ai has secured additional undisclosed funding from Hyperscope Limited Fund and Singapore-based Elrise, following its seed round in February.

The company had raised $3.3 million (Rs 28.4 crore) in seed funding earlier this year from investors, including a Singapore-based family office, SOSV, Orbit, LIT Fund, and Sunik Kumar Singhvi.

Led by Saket Dandotia, the firm plans to expand its team, strengthen its presence in key global markets, and introduce new features to its product lineup, according to a statement.

The firm, which specializes in Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) solutions, said the funding will enable it to further enhance its flagship product, Onetab AI Agent, a digital assistant designed to improve developer productivity through task management, code writing, testing, deployment, and collaboration using natural language prompts.

OTT platform ULLU has secured an undisclosed amount of funding from Dubai-based venture capital firm Cypher Capital, while signaling its entry into the Web3 space with the launch of its utility token UlluCoin, which will drive blockchain-driven engagement across its digital ecosystem.

ULLU, led by Avinash Duggar, boasts over 42 million active users in India with original content since its launch in 2018. Its utility token UlluCoin has a supply of up to 100 billion tokens, enabling the transition of the platform from Web2 to Web3.

Conversive said it has acquired voice-based AI startup VoxGenie to expand into real-time, human-like voice automation from its text message offerings.

The startup, which operates an AI-led CRM engagement platform, said the acquisition will enable it to infuse VoxGenie's voice AI offerings into its SMS Magic and Conversive platform suite. VoxGenie co-founder Viren Baid will now head Conversive Voice AI.

“With this acquisition, we’re enhancing our ability to deliver natural, compliant, AI-powered voice interactions, built to work alongside SMS, chat, and messaging apps empowering brands to deliver seamless, compliant, and multilingual customer journeys that begin anywhere and continue everywhere," said Nitin Seth, CEO and co-founder, Conversive.

Conversive said its platform now offers a range of voice-enabled capabilities to streamline customer engagement and support, with key features such as voice activated lead qualification and nurturing, appointment scheduling, and document collection. The platform also delivers automated post-call summaries and real-time agent assistance.

