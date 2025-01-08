Ortella Global Capital names former Airtel exec to lead consumer investments

Gaurav Verma, co-founder and head of consumer investments, Ortella Global Capital

Venture capital firm Ortella Global Capital Wednesday said it has appointed Gaurav Verma, former regional head for prepaid marketing at Airtel, as co-founder and the head of its consumer investments. He earlier also led revenue marketing and business finance at EkAnek (Foxy).

Verma has a record of driving profitability and scaling businesses and comes with over 15 years of leadership experience in various consumer products and technology areas, OG Capital said.

OG Capital said that at EkAnek (Foxy), Verma built revenue channels that achieved 10x growth, positioning both companies for long-term success.

Advertisement

“Verma is a leader and executor with the unique ability to spot untapped opportunities and transform them into scalable successes by identifying and solving challenges others often overlook,” said Sayan Ghosh, co-founder and managing partner of OG Capital.

In his new role, Verma will lead OG Capital’s efforts to identify high-growth consumer startups, work closely with founders to develop strategies for product expansion, create new revenue channels, build strategic partnerships for scaling, and improve margins and unit economics.

“Together (with OG Capital), we will create great consumer brands that stand the test of time. The foundation for this success is already in place, as all the companies we, at OG Capital, have invested in have become profitable within the first 12 months and are on track to raise their next round of funding with a 5x increase in valuation,” said Verma.

Advertisement

Ghosh-led OG Capital has set a target corpus of Rs 300 crore for the maiden fund which plans to invest up to Rs 15 crore each in over 20 companies and has already backed three promising startups.

Share article on Leave Your Comments