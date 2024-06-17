Once a School Dropout, built two education companies which were Acquired by a Listed Company

Dr. Gireesh Neyyar, the Founder and CEO of Wayvida, is an inspiring individual who overcame the challenges of being a school dropout to successfully establish and build two education companies, both of which were recently acquired by a publicly listed company.

Dr. Gireesh Neyyar boasts over 20 years of successful experience in management, administration, academics, IT, sales and marketing. Despite discontinuing his formal education in the 8th grade, he refused to succumb to his circumstances. After engaging in daily wage jobs for seven years, he completed his school education as a private, overaged candidate. Driven by passion, he pursued graduation and post-graduation in literature, law, management, journalism, among other fields. Notably, he even appeared for the highly coveted Civil Service Mains Exam in India. Although he secured several government job offers, he chose to resign from government service to embark on his entrepreneurial journey.

In 2009, he founded Talent Academy with the aim of providing quality education for rural youth, which eventually became a trusted household name for coaching and publications in Kerala for state and central government jobs. Originally established as a proprietorship, Talent Academy later evolved into Neyyar Academy Private Limited for coaching and Neyyar Education Private Limited for publications. Both entities were later acquired by the publicly listed company Veranda Learning Solutions Limited, marking a significant milestone in his career.

Dr. Neyyar is adept at creating strategic alliances with organizational leaders to effectively align and support key business initiatives. His proficiency extends to building and retaining high-performing teams through the strategic hiring, development, and motivation of talented individuals. His entrepreneurial journey commenced with Talent Academy and culminated in the pride of selling his companies to a publicly listed entity.

Undeterred by past successes, he has set a new and higher goal of building Wayvida, showcasing his continued commitment to innovation in the education sector. Wayvida is an AI-powered SaaS platform for teachers and institutions to conduct their courses both online and offline under their own brand. The best part is, you can start your own academy in 5 minutes for free through Wayvida.

