Ola Electric reports narrower sequential quarterly loss

Electric two-wheeler maker Ola Electric reported a narrower sequential first-quarter loss on Monday and said its largest unit reported positive core operating earnings in June.

Shares of the company jumped 5.2% to Rs 41.9.

The Bengaluru-based firm reported a loss of Rs 4.28 billion ($49.80 million) for the April-June quarter, narrower than the Rs 8.7 billion it posted in the previous quarter.

Ola Electric said its automotive unit posted positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in June and the company expects it to turn positive in the next quarter.

The company now expects the segment to generate operating cash flow in fiscal year 2026.

The SoftBank-backed firm's quarterly sales volumes came in just higher than the 65,000 units it forecast in May.

The auto segment's gross margin rose to 25.6% from 13.8% in the last quarter.

