NewsReach Launches Crafting Bharat: Deep Tech Edition

The Indian Deep-Tech startup ecosystem is making waves, navigating uncharted territories to redefine technological innovation. From leveraging AI, Blockchain, IoT, and Robotics to revolutionise industries and address critical social and economic challenges, these startups embody resilience and ingenuity.

Following the success of the inaugural podcast series, Crafting Bharat: A Startup Guide, powered by Amazon Web Services, celebrating the journeys of startup founders across diverse industries, NewsReach is proud to unveil the next phase of its initiative: Crafting Bharat: Deep-Tech Edition. This special edition, powered by Innovation Venture Studio in collaboration with Speciale Invest, BYT Avenue, Faad Capital, and beverage partner Tribe Kombucha, aims to spotlight the innovative minds behind the startups who are redefining India's tech landscape.

This edition features compelling stories of Indian Deep-Tech founders who are transforming bold ideas into realities. Srinath Ravichandran, the co-founder of Agnikul Cosmos, is revolutionising space exploration with affordable and accessible solutions from Chennai, paving the way for India’s private space sector; Suyash Singh, the co-founder of Galaxeye, is building the world’s first constellation of multi-sensor imaging satellites to monitor Earth like never before; Dr R. Shivaraman, the co-founder of Big Bang Boom Solutions, is developing cutting-edge defence technologies, including anti-drone systems and fire suppression solutions tailored for India’s unique challenges; Deepak Shapeti, the co-founder of Morphing Machines, is creating runtime reconfigurable dataflow processors delivering unparalleled performance and efficiency at reduced costs; and Subramani Ramachandrappa, founder of Fermbox, is driving innovation in biotech through novel business models that accelerate scalability and impact.

"We are deeply thankful to have the support of these remarkable founders who have graciously come forward to share their stories," said Darshan Shah, Co-founder and CEO of NewsReach. "Their journeys are not only inspiring but also align with our vision to build a one-stop integrated PR tech platform from India for the world. Podcasting is our second vertical, following the success of our first, press release dissemination, which continues to scale profitably. After a successful first season powered by AWS, this edition focuses on deep tech and showcases the collaborative efforts of various industry leaders. We’ve only scratched the surface with our podcasting wing, and many ambitious initiatives are in the pipeline. At NewsReach, we’re committed to making a lasting impact on India’s growing tech landscape, and this is just the beginning of an exciting journey."

Deep-tech startups stand at the forefront of innovation, blending advanced engineering with technologies to tackle some of the world's most complex challenges. Their impact spans diverse sectors, from defence and space exploration to biotechnology and advanced manufacturing, solidifying India’s position as a global leader in technology and innovation. Despite their immense potential, Deep-Tech founders face distinct hurdles, including high R&D costs, long development cycles, and the critical need for strong mentorship and investment. Yet, these visionaries have weathered every storm, leveraging supportive government initiatives, new policies, and recognition to secure the funding and resources needed to propel their ambitions to new heights.

Initiatives like Crafting Bharat strive to bridge critical gaps by celebrating success stories and fostering a vibrant community of collaboration and inspiration. The Deep-Tech Edition is more than just a series; it represents a movement to amplify the voices of Indian visionaries who are boldly redefining the future of technology. From exclusive interviews to behind-the-scenes narratives, this series provides a rare glimpse into the minds of India’s most promising Deep-Tech innovators.

Tune in to the promo - https://youtu.be/GSmqZzcR_7k?si=xyUfvWRZsgnSP-N-

Stay tuned to Crafting Bharat: Deep-Tech Edition and be part of a conversation that is actively shaping the future of technology!

