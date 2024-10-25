Motilal Oswal Financial ropes in former Axis Cap exec to head investment banking

Premium
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd has roped in a former executive of Axis Capital to head its investment banking division. The diversified financial services company, which also has a private equity arm--Motilal Oswal Alternates (MO Alts), has appointed Kartik Juneja as the managing director of its investment banking services with effect ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.