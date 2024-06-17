Morgan Stanley PE emerges frontrunner to bet on urology chain

Premium
Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia has emerged as one of the frontrunners to invest in an Indian healthcare company that operates a chain of urology and laparoscopy hospitals, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. The private equity firm, which last month teamed up with healthcare-focused PE firm InvAscent to ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.