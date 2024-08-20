Grapevine: PEs eye India's largest cardiac stent maker; O2 Power race heats up

Premium Credit: Thinkstock

Private equity firms KKR, TPG Capital and Apax Partners are evaluating India's largest cardiac stent maker Sahajanand Medical Technologies (SMT), valuing the company at Rs 3,500-4,000 crore, a media report said. One more global private equity firm and Mumbai-based pharmaceutical firm Alkem Laboratories are also in the fray, The Economic Times reported, citing people familiar with ......