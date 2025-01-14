Morgan Stanley PE ramps up India healthcare play with bet on urology chain

Premium A doctor exits from a MRI room at a hospital in New Delhi. | Credit: Reuters

A private equity fund managed by Wall Street firm Morgan Stanley has acquired a majority stake in an Indian healthcare company that operates a chain of urology and laparoscopy hospitals, VCCircle has gathered. Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia, which invested in two Indian healthcare companies last year, has invested Rs 500 ......