Deals Digest: PE firms swing in action but M&As remain tepid

Premium
Deal activity in India picked up in the week gone by as several private equity firms struck transactions across healthcare, technology and manufacturing sectors while Amazon led the pack of companies stitching mergers and acquisitions. Private equity and venture capital firms sealed at least 28 deals during the week ended January 17, ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.