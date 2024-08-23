Legends League, LoanKuber, Fabrication Bazar bag early-stage funding
By Priyal Mahtta

  • 23 Aug 2024
Saurabh Nagpal, founder and CEO, LoanKuber

Fabrication Bazar, LoanKuber and Legends League Cricket secured early-stage funding from investors, the companies said on Friday.

Legends League Cricket, a cricket league featuring senior cricketers, secured an investment of about Rs 39 crore or over $4.7 million from Brickwork, a real estate company headquartered in Dubai.

The funding round valued at company at $41.7 million.

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2024 is scheduled from September 11 to October 5, 2024, with matches to be held in India and Qatar.

LoanKuber, the company which operates Janasha Finance, secured $3.5 million in a pre-Series B round, in a mix of equity and debt funding.

The company plans to deploy this capital to expand its assets under management (AUM), currently valued at about Rs 93 crore and bolster LoanKuber’s technological infra and help strengthen the leadership team.

The company’s target market is micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and semi-skilled professionals.

“This fresh infusion of capital will help us scale our efforts, set up new branches and penetrate deeper into semi-urban communities in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and ensure that we can continue building a more inclusive and equitable financial landscape,” Saurabh Nagpal, founder and chief executive of the company.

Manufacturing technology startup, Fabrication Bazar on Friday announced that it has bagged $3 million in a pre-Series A round from Physis Capital and ICMG. The round also saw participation from its existing investor Inflection Point Ventures.

The firm is working to digitize its supply chain in a bid to provide a platform that centralizes overall management for MSME fabrication vendors in India.

Legends League CricketFabrication BazarLoanKuberSaurabh NagpalBrickwork Ratings

