SigIQ, Calligo Technologies, Sadbhav Future Tech, Vimano get fresh funding

SigIQ CEO and founder Karttikeya Mangalam

Edtech startup SigIQ, semiconductor startup Calligo Technologies, solar energy solutions provider Sadbhav Future Tech, and nanotechnology startup Vimano have raised early-stage funding, the companies said on Monday.



SigIQ

Edtech startup SigIQ.ai has secured $9.5 million (Rs 81.5 crore) in seed funding.

The funding was co-led by The House Fund and GSV Ventures, with participation from Duolingo, General Catalyst India, Peak XV Partners, Calibrate Ventures, and several angel investors, including Perplexity co-founder Andy Konwinski and Turnitin co-founder Christian Storm.

The funding will help SigIQ hire top talent, enhance AI models, and scale the brand. The fresh infusion will be strategically used to develop AI-powered edtech solutions tailored for the Indian market, with a strong focus on language learning capabilities. Additionally, it will be utilized to hire top-tier engineering and growth teams in India, the company said in a statement.

Semiconductor startup Calligo Technologies has raised $1.1 million in a pre-Series A round, led by Seafund and Artha Venture Fund.

Calligo Tech's products speed up high-performance computing and AI tasks using innovative POSIT technology.

The new funding will be used for research and development to create version 2.0 silicon chip and platform. The company plans to hire more engineers and improve its technology to build version 2.0 products. It also aims to partner with system integrators and original equipment manufacturers, the company said in a statement.

Founded by Anantha Kinnal, Rajaraman Subramanian, and Vinay N Hebbali, Calligo Technologies develops products for high-performance computing, big data, and AI. The company aims to fix performance issues in large-scale modeling and simulations for HPC systems and improve training and inference for AI systems.

SME-focused Chanakya Opportunities Fund has invested an undisclosed amount in Sadbhav Future Tech's Rs 36-crore pre-IPO round.

Chanakya has invested around Rs 18 crore in the renewable energy sector so far, the firm said in a statement.

Sadbhav Future Tech, founded in 2020, is a provider of solar energy solutions, specializing in on-grid and off-grid systems such as solar pumps, rooftop installations, and large-scale power plants, the company said in a statement. It claims to have installed 50,000 solar pumps so far.



Vimano

Nanotechnology and advanced materials startup Vimano has raised Rs 25 crore in its seed round, led by Ankur Capital. This marks Ankur Capital’s maiden investment out of its newly-launched third fund.

Vimano, founded in 2019 by Murari Ramkumar and Nagesh Kini, focuses on creating advanced materials for energy storage. The company developed special membranes that make green hydrogen production cheaper and more efficient.

The investment will help the company initiate pilot projects with strategic partners in the energy ecosystem, expand its team, and establish a scalable manufacturing process for its membranes, the company said in a statement.

