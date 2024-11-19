Kinara Capital gasps for breath as GNPA nears COVID level, AUM shrinks on firefighting

Premium Hardika Shah, founder and CEO, Kinara Capital | Credit: Kinara Capital website

MSME-focused Kinara Capital has tightened its purse strings as the Gaja Capital-backed lender’s gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio neared the 9%-mark as on September 30, amid an industrywide asset quality stress in the unsecured business loan segment, VCCircle has learnt. After clocking a strong AUM growth in FY24, the company has ......