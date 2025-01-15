Jungle Ventures taps another returning LP for fifth fund

Premium
Venture capital firm Jungle Ventures, which invests across India and Southeast Asia, has secured commitment from another returning limited partner (LP) for its fifth investment vehicle, more than a month after bagging a cheque an offshore LP, VCCircle has learnt. The Singapore-based firm, which has companies such as home interior startup ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.