JSA ropes in former IndusLaw partner, three others

Law firm J Sagar Associates (JSA) has roped in the former partner from dispute resolution practice of rival law firm IndusLaw, along with her team.

JSA Monday said it has appointed Padmaja Kaul as a partner for its dispute resolution practice. She will be joining JSA along with Yugank Goel (principal associate), Kushagra Sah (senior associate), and Vansh Bhutani (associate).

Kaul, who has more than 10 years of experience in the dispute resolution space specialises in commercial litigation, arbitration, white-collar crime, tortious claims, insolvency, employment disputes and investigations, shareholder disputes and pre-dispute advisory.

She advised and represented various Indian and multinational clients spanning multiple sectors before various fora across the country, including the Supreme Court.

An alumnus of the University College, London and Amity Law School, IP University, New Delhi, Kaul has also worked with firms like Trilegal, prior to her stint with IndusLaw.

This is JSA’s second major appointment across practice areas within one month

Earlier last month, JSA appointed Iqbal Khan and Ambarish, who were part of Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas’ (SAM) private equity, and mergers and acquisition practice, as partners. The duo’s team of 19-20 PE and M&A lawyers, including Tanavi Mohanty, Devika Menon and Ashid Basheer, also joined JSA.

JSA, which was one of the top law firms in India for private equity and venture capital dealmaking in 2023 in a VCCircle analysis, was founded in 1991 and has its presence across seven offices in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi.

