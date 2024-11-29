Inspiring Entrepreneurs Leading India’s Startup Renaissance

India’s startup ecosystem is undergoing a renaissance, fueled by visionary entrepreneurs who are reshaping industries and driving innovation across the country. From fintech and healthcare to sustainability and defence, these trailblazers are not just building successful businesses—they are transforming traditional sectors, creating new markets, and inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs. Their bold ideas, relentless determination, and commitment to solving real-world challenges are helping India emerge as a global hub for innovation. In this feature, we delve into the stories of some of the most inspiring leaders who are at the forefront of India’s startup revolution

Mr Kunal Sharma- Founder and CEO, Flipspaces

As the Founder and CEO of Flipspaces, my entrepreneurial journey embodies a passion for innovation and a mission to redefine interior design through technology. Guided by the mantra & philosophy, "Make it simple, but significant“

Reflecting on my journey, I've realized that the key to any business thriving is ensuring client delight at every level of the process and it only comes from and transformative thinking. Flipspaces is our dream realized with open eyes, fueled by the understanding that only dreams pursued with unwavering determination come true. At Flipspaces, we leverage technology to transform the traditionally complex process of interior design into one that is seamless, efficient, and centered on client delight.

At Flipspaces, we have cultivated a culture of dreaming big, breaking traditions, and delivering excellence through technology-driven solutions. We believe that true innovation arises from simple ideas, coupled with invention of technology, consistency, belief, and a willingness to break away from tradition.

Before Flipspaces, I co-founded Mexus Education, an Edtech startup that became one of India’s largest educational ventures, where I learned that persistence and bold thinking are the foundation of success.

My journey has been challenging but immensely rewarding. I hope my story inspires others to dream big, break boundaries and create meaningful impact through unwavering determination and transformative thinking.

Mr Tanuj Varshney- Founder, Pick’n’Treat

Tanuj Varshney is a transformative leader at the helm of Pick'n'Treat, India’s first food sustainability app, revolutionizing the way the country tackles food waste and hunger. As the founder, Tanuj is not just addressing an urgent crisis but building a scalable solution that’s poised to redefine India’s food ecosystem. His bold vision combines cutting-edge technology with social impact, allowing consumers and food vendors to seamlessly donate or purchase surplus food, ensuring that no meal goes to waste and no one sleeps hungry.

With an ambitious roadmap for expansion, Pick'n'Treat is rapidly gaining traction, positioning itself as a market leader in the food sustainability space. Tanuj's relentless drive and strategic foresight have enabled the company to navigate challenges and stay profitable, while always staying ahead of the curve. By 2026, Pick'n'Treat aims to be a nationwide force, impacting millions of lives. For forward-thinking investors, this is a unique opportunity to back a visionary leader whose company is shaping the future of food sustainability in India, delivering both social change and high-growth potential.

George Donchenko, MD, Viva Money

George Donchenko, Managing Director of Viva Money, is leading the charge in revolutionising the digital financial lending space with the introduction of India’s first Line of Credit. A graduate of the Advanced Development Program in General Management from the prestigious London Business School, George brings a wealth of experience from the banking and financial services industries. At Viva Money, he has embraced the fintech revolution, leveraging cutting-edge technology, proprietary models, and data-driven KYC processes to reshape the lending sector.

Under George’s leadership, Viva Money launched its credit line services in December 2023, and currently operates in three Indian states: Gujarat, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. Borrowers can easily manage their loan products via the company’s mobile application and website.

Viva Money stands out by offering unmatched flexibility, including a grace period of up to 51 days. Viva Money has established itself as a leader in India’s financial services sector. With a focus on speed, innovation, and customer-centric solutions, the company aspires to become the number one choice for borrowers across the country.

Mr Piyush Peshwani- Co-Founder and CEO, OnGrid and e-Locker

Piyush Peshwani is the co-founder & CEO at OnGrid and eLockr. His vision is to create a modern working world where organizations issue and verify digital credentials for enhanced trust and accountability. Before co-founding OnGrid and eLockr with his friend Vineet Bansal, a fellow IIT Bombay alumnus, Piyush was a part of the team that built and rolled out the Aadhaar platform, which now supports over 1.4 billion enrollees and processes millions of daily authentication and KYC transactions. He has also advised the Government of India and philanthropic organizations, such as the World Bank and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, on direct benefits transfer, financial inclusion, and public healthcare. As a digital trust platform, OnGrid provides comprehensive background verification and due-diligence services that can be customized to any requirement for any industry. Piyush is passionate about leveraging technology to create a level playing field, enabling people to access opportunities and achieve social mobility.

Suvrat Jain- Founder and CEO, Onward Workspaces

“Entrepreneurship is about turning your vision into reality, and for me, the journey of building Onward Workspaces is a testament to this belief." Embarking on the entrepreneurial journey to create managed offices and co-working spaces has been a defining chapter in my life.

Running managed offices and co-working spaces involves a blend of strategic planning, operational management, community building, and adaptability. Success in this industry depends on creating spaces that not only meet the needs of today’s workforce but also anticipate future trends. This enables every organization to thrive in a dynamic world ranging from marquee startups to MNCs.

What began as a mission to address the burgeoning demand for flexible environments evolved into a vision to revolutionize the workspace industry. With the belief, “Transparency and delivering products which exceed the expectations of clients can set you apart in a competitive market," we are dedicated to creating spaces that empower innovation and drive business growth.

Dr Prashanth Bhand- Co-Founder and Managing Director, LinkOMed

Dr. Prashant Bhand, Co-founder and Managing Director of LinkOmed, is a dynamic entrepreneur who combines his clinical expertise with a passion for healthcare innovation. Before founding LinkOmed, Dr. Prashant worked with the Health Service Executive (HSE) in Ireland, gaining valuable experience in patient care and hospital management. This role broadened his understanding of international healthcare systems and laid the foundation for his entrepreneurial journey.

At LinkOmed, he leads the charge in bridging the gap between healthcare and technology, developing a platform that connects healthcare professionals globally and drives collaboration. His ability to balance clinical practice as a Consultant in the UK with strategic leadership in the healthcare tech space has positioned him as a key player in transforming healthcare delivery through innovation and efficiency.

Mr Anagh Ojha- Co-Founder and CTO, Urja Mobility

Anagh Ojha is a disruptive force in the clean energy sector, driving Urja Mobility to redefine how India consumes and stores energy. As the founder of MTOW Mobility Pvt. Ltd., Anagh is leading the charge with bold, innovative solutions like Battery as a Service (BaaS) and Energy as a Service (EaaS), all aimed at delivering scalable, cost-efficient energy for the masses. With a game-changing vision for a cloud-based energy storage platform, he is set to democratize energy access while ensuring reliability at scale.

By 2026, Urja Mobility will be capable of storing and supplying 1 GWh of energy daily, accelerating India’s journey toward net-zero pollution. Anagh’s keen business strategies have kept Urja profitable through volatile times, anticipating future industry disruptions and creating loss-proof solutions in advance. For investors, this is a rare opportunity to back a visionary who’s not just adapting to the future—he’s shaping it.

Dr. Vikas Agarwal - CEO and Founder, Dentalkart

Dr. Vikas Agarwal, CEO and Founder of Dentalkart, leads a globally recognized NSE-listed company offering innovative solutions to Dental professionals worldwide. A graduate from the prestigious Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, Dr. Agarwal brings over a decade of expertise spanning clinical practice, research, and entrepreneurship. He is a visionary leader dedicated to create a global platform for dental professionals where anything dental can be made accessible. Since its inception in 2016, Dr. Agarwal has built Dentalkart into a trusted name, known for high-quality products, competitive pricing, and customer obsession. Under his leadership, the company is poised for significant growth in the upcoming years, with a mission to empower Dental professionals. Previously, he used to run a private practice, loved by patients for his way of working. With a focus on innovation and excellence, Dr. Agarwal continues to lead Dentalkart towards shaping the future of dentistry globally.

Mr Ashish Sidhra- Co founder, Alike.io

Ashish Sidhra co-founded Alike.io with a vision to revolutionise the travel industry by creating a D2C social marketplace for travel content creators. With a background in senior strategic roles at Dubai Tourism and various tech and consulting firms, he had developed a keen sense for digital innovation and strategic partnerships. He recognised a gap in how travel experiences were shared and booked, which led to the creation of Alike.io.

The platform Ashish helped build serves as an interactive space where travel experiences are not just shared but also planned and booked. By valoring the insights and content generated by travel influencers, Alike.io allows travelers to make informed decisions based on trusted advice and recommendations. This unique approach integrates social influence directly into the travel planning process, aligning with current trends toward personalised and authentic travel experiences.

Under his guidance, Alike.io has become a pioneer in the travel sector. It simultaneously caters to the burgeoning creator economy within travel and streamlines the booking experience for users. His work through Alike.io not only bolsters economic growth in the tourism sector but also enriches the travel community, making authentic and personal travel planning accessible to a larger audience.asa

Ms Priyanka Singhal- Founder and CEO, Ammunic Systems

Priyanka Singhal started out as an entrepreneur with the goal of developing significant solutions for the Indian defence industry. Priyanka recognised the obstacles and possibilities for defence technology improvements during his internship at DRDO. As a result, Ammunic Systems (previously TechWave Solution) was established in 2019 with an emphasis on essential military armaments such as fuses and warheads.

With perseverance, Priyanka transformed a modest concept into a prosperous business that supports the Indian government's Make in India campaign and lessens dependency on imports. Ammunic Systems has accomplished important milestones in the land, air, and undersea warfare arenas, including creating India's first in-house electronic fuzing system for underwater weapons.

The business has developed seven weapon systems to date and delivered 155 UAV-based munition systems to the Indian Army in 2023. Priyanka is still dedicated to growing its business, improving its goods, and fostering innovation in order to significantly bolster India's defence capabilities.

Mr Rayan Malhotra- Founder and CEO, NeoFinity

Entrepreneur, influencer, and business leader Rayan Malhotra is renowned for building innovative products and businesses. He had a sizable following as a tech YouTuber before embarking on his entrepreneurial adventure, but he eventually turned his attention to developing enterprises. With his innovative banking and payment solutions, Rayan, the founder and CEO of NeoFinity, a division of the Neo Group, has left his mark on the fintech sector. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has even acknowledged his efforts.

Rayan leads NeoFinity and actively participates in the financial and fintech initiatives of Neo Group. He has established a significant online presence on social media; in just six months, his Instagram account reached 12 million accounts and gained over 130,000 followers. Additionally, Rayan assists entrepreneurs with digital marketing and funding tactics. Through speeches and social media, he imparts his knowledge on subjects like personal development, entrepreneurship, marketing, and wealth creation, motivating others in the process.

Mr Hiteshh Sharma Founder, Readily Mobility

Hiteshh Sharma is a forward-thinking entrepreneur and a prominent figure in the climate tech and automotive sectors. His career is dedicated to revolutionizing mobility through sustainable solutions and technological innovation. As the founder of Readily Mobility Solutions, Hiteshh has transformed vehicle maintenance by creating an integrated service model for both electric (EV) and internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. His customer-centric approach simplifies maintenance while promoting eco-friendly practices such as recycling and waste reduction.

In his role as CEO of LeazeX Mobility, Hiteshh addresses urban transportation challenges by offering flexible EV leasing solutions tailored to industries like eCommerce, food delivery, and bike taxis. His initiatives reduce carbon footprints and make sustainable transport accessible and affordable. A thought leader in climate tech, Hiteshh's dedication to sustainable development and innovation has positioned him as an influential voice, driving meaningful change and shaping a greener future for the automotive industry.

