Inflection Point Ventures writes seed cheque to cybersecurity firm Com Olho

Com Olho IT Private Ltd, which runs cybersecurity analytics startup Com Olho, on Tuesday said it has raised a seed capital of Rs 1.8 crore (around $250000) led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The platform plans to use the fundraise across tech hiring, tech stack improvement and aggressive market penetration.

Founded in 2019, Com Olho uses deep learning and clustering to analyse enterprises’ data and identify fraudulent patterns with a high probability of success.

“We at Com Olho create innovative – AI-based technology to help enterprises and governments mitigate the risks arising from various kinds of digital frauds.

We are India’s first company to get a patent grant for advertising fraud detection, to which Indian advertisers will lose 6000 crores in 2022," said Abhinav Bangia, Founder and CTO, Com Olho.

Olho claimed it is India's first company to be granted a patent for non-rule-based ad fraud detection. The startup works with companies like Indiabulls Group, Airtel, Aditya Birla Group, Revv, among others.

Inflection Point Ventures is an angel investing platform with over 6200 chief experience officers, high net-worth individuals and professionals. The firm backs new-age entrepreneurs by providing them monetary and experiential capital and connecting them with a diverse group of investors.

Recently, IPV invested in waste management platform Cercle X, insurtech platform HealthySure and healthcare startup Hospals.