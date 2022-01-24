Venture Catalysts-backed Hospals nets capital from Cred’s Kunal Shah, 9Unicorns, others

Hospals India Pvt Ltd, which operates healthcare startup Hospals, said it has raised $3.5 million (around Rs 25 crore) in a pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures, 9Unicorns and Wavemaker.

The round also saw participation from Cred’s Founder Kunal Shah and Razorpay founders, among others, as well as existing investor Venture Catalysts.

The Dhaka-based company will deploy the fresh funds to reach $900 million in gross merchandise value (GMV), for serving medical and cosmetic treatments to 1.5 million subscribers and patients across the world.

Earlier, Hospals raised Rs 10 crore from Venture Catalysts, Spiral Ventures and Innoven.

The healthcare platform set up by Danish Ahmed, Obaidullah Junaid and Suneel Kapur, uses its data to find surgeons and cosmetic clinics for patients based on their location, treatment and budget. It has over 400 networks of Hospals health consultants across 30 countries that provide local counseling and support for the patient.

The company claimed it has served over 22,000 patients from 38 countries to get medical advice, teleconsults, and surgical treatments across over a hundred hospitals in its network.

Danish had earlier founded Yebhi.com (sold to Flipkart) and Shopsity (acquired by Paytm) before launching Hospals. Kapur had earlier worked as the Group Sales Head for Fortis Hospitals and Chief Marketing Officer at Radiant Group, which was recently bought by Max Healthcare. Junaid is also the Founder of Al Shifa Healthcare Services.

“We’re rapidly expanding our network of hospitals and collecting data points across the spectrum to help patients find the best surgeons and clinics across Asia. We’re solving problems in accommodation, remittances and medicine delivery across the border.

We’ll soon launch fintech services like medical loans and crowdfunding to help patients finance their treatments beyond insurance coverage so that each human has access to the best healthcare globally,” Danish Ahmed said.