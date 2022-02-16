Inflection Point Ventures leads $1.2 mn bet on We Founder Circle-backed HealthySure

Safetynet Innovations Pvt Ltd, which runs insurtech platform HealthySure, on Wednesday said it has raised $1.2 million (around Rs 9 crore) as a part of its pre-Series A funding led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The round also saw participation from We Founder Circle, Dexter Angels, Campus Fund, HEM Angels and other private investors.

The Mumbai-based company plans to use the fresh funds to further its mission of offering affordable group health insurance-led solutions to the Indian workforce and their families.

Founded in 2021, by IIM-B alumnus Anuj Parekh and ISB alumnus Sanil Basutkar, HealthySure is an employee welfare platform, targeting small and mid-size enterprises to make insurance and healthcare affordable and accessible to the Indian workforce and their families.

The platform offers digitised policy and claim experience with curated health and wellness offerings.

“The current fundraise will help us invest in the team, technology and operations. We are not just building a disruptive startup, we are also looking to transform the lives of millions of Indian families with health security," said Anuj Parekh, Co-Founder and CEO of HealthySure.

The startup is planning to expand its team from 20-member to a 50-member team over the next six months. It also aims to cover 150,000 individuals in the next 12 months with comprehensive health security and management.

Last year in December, HealthySure raised an undisclosed amount from We Founder Circle and other investors as part of its Pre-Series A round.