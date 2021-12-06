Mumbai-based HealthySure has raised an undisclosed sum in a pre-Series A funding round from We Founder Circle and other marquee investors. The platform plans to utilise a part of the fund on technology enhancement, upscaling the team and operations, it said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The insurance technology (insurtech) platform is operated by Safetynet Innovations Private Limited, and founded by IIM Bangalore alumni Anuj Parekh and Indian School of Business (ISB) alumni Sanil Basutkar.

Incorporated in June 2020, Safetynet Innovations is a private company with an authorised share capital of Rs 500,000 The platform targets small and mid-size enterprises (SMEs) to make insurance and healthcare affordable and accessible, according to the statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are excited to announce the funding which will help us invest in the team, technology and operations. We are not just building a disruptive startup, we are also looking to transform the lives of millions of Indian families with health security,” said Parekh.

"With the dedicated approach of making insurance and healthcare affordable and accessible to the Indian workforce and their families, HealthySure addresses a big challenge being faced by corporates. The finer technology used by players like Healthysure, just makes it a more lucrative creation that is going to create a bigger difference in the overall growth of the nation,” said Neeraj Tyagi, co-founder and CEO, We Founder Circle.

Founded in 2020, Mumbai-based We Founder Circle is a global community of founders and angels that help early-stage startups. It invests around $50000- 150000 (around Rs 37 lakh- Rs 1 crore) in early-stage startups, the statement said.

Earlier this month, We Founder Circle invested in Uthaan Technologies Pvt Ltd, which operates Microfinance.ai.

Last month, Settl raised $500,000 (Rs 3.72 crore) in a seed round from We Founder Circle and other investors.

Local content production platform Knocksense Media Services Pvt Ltd raised a $150,000 bridge round from We Founder Circle.

Recently, the firm announced that it will be backing the annual virtual pitching event Concepto by IMT Ghaziabad as investing partner and facilitator.