We Founder Circle backs fintech startup Microfinance.ai

Uthaan Technologies Pvt Ltd, which operates Microfinance.ai, a fintech startup, has raised $200,000 (Rs 1.5 crore) in a Pre-Seed funding round led by We Founder Circle (WFC), the company said in a statement on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The round also witnessed the participation of FAAD Network, Gujarat University Start-up and Entrepreneurship Council (GUSEC), Saurabh Aggarwal, Co-founder Fitso, Ankit Prasad, Founder and CEO Bobble AI among others.

The company said it will use the funds for backend technology development to further strengthen the platform, and also to hire talent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Founded by Swati Sinha and Kapil Patil in 2020, the startup offers a mobile platform named LYT, which makes it easy for local-language preferred and less educated users, to avail financial services digitally.

“Microfinance.AI primarily focuses on providing a digital platform for availing micro financial services and empowering local-language preferred users with customised knowledge delivered in bit-size content,” said Kapil Patil, Co-founder, Microfinance.AI said.

Founded in 2020, the Mumbai-based We Founder Circle is a global community of founders and angels that help early-stage startups. It claims to invest around $50000- $150000 (around Rs 37 lakh- Rs 1 crore) in early-stage startups.

Earlier this month, We Circle Founder applied for its first fund with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and seeks to raise Rs 200 crore (around $27 million).