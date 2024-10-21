Disha Eye Hospitals may tap foreign investor for maiden PE fundraise

Premium
Eyecare centre Disha Eye Hospitals Pvt Ltd is planning to gear up for its maiden equity fundraising, potentially diluting a minority stake, two people familiar with the matter told VCCircle. The Kolkata-based chain has attracted interest from global investors, as well as domestic private equity firms. One of the persons mentioned above ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.