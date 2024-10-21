Disha Eye Hospitals may tap foreign investor for maiden PE fundraise

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Eyecare centre Disha Eye Hospitals Pvt Ltd is planning to gear up for its maiden equity fundraising, potentially diluting a minority stake, two people familiar with the matter told VCCircle. The Kolkata-based chain has attracted interest from global investors, as well as domestic private equity firms. One of the persons mentioned above ......