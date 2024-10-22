How BII’s India-Africa healthcare investment platform failed to make a mark

Srini Nagarajan, MD and Head of Asia, BII

An investment platform formed by British International Investment (BII), the UK government's development finance institution, along with an Indian group more than seven-and-a-half years ago to bet on healthcare companies has failed to live up to its expectations and is winding up its activities. BII, previously known as CDC Group Plc, ......