How to Maximise Your IndusInd Bank Credit Card Rewards

IndusInd Bank Credit Cards not only offer spending flexibility but also allow you to earn reward points on every transaction. These reward points are incredibly valuable because they can be redeemed for countless options, such as air miles, vouchers, or even cash credits. Put simply, you can turn your daily spending into a series of valuable opportunities.

If you use your credit card carefully and responsibly, you can further optimise these rewards to significantly boost your financial benefits. Having said that, let's look at some practical strategies to fully leverage the rewards on your IndusInd Bank Credit Card.

How do rewards work?

Advertisement

Rewards are often linked to specific purchases or spending categories. Whenever you use your IndusInd Bank Credit Card to make a purchase, you earn specific points based on the amount spent. These points accumulate in your account, and you can track them through the bank's online banking services or mobile app.

Once you have enough points, you can convert them into cash credits or airline miles or use them for multiple vouchers on IndusMoments.

Useful tips to maximise credit card rewards without having to overspend

Advertisement

Tip 1: Assess your credit card’s reward structure

IndusInd Bank Credit Cards come in various types to suit the needs of different customers. Each card features unique rewards and special discounts to enhance the user experience and make daily spending more rewarding.

Here’s a brief overview of some popular IndusInd Bank Credit Cards:

Advertisement

IndusInd Bank EazyDiner Credit Card

Ideal for: Food enthusiasts.

Dining benefits: Enjoy up to 50% off on dining with a complimentary 12-month EazyDiner Prime membership, which guarantees a minimum of 25% off at over 2,000 premium restaurants.

Enjoy up to 50% off on dining with a complimentary 12-month EazyDiner Prime membership, which guarantees a minimum of 25% off at over 2,000 premium restaurants. Bill rebates: Reward points can be used against restaurant bills for extra discounts.

Reward points can be used against restaurant bills for extra discounts. Reward points: Every â‚¹100 spent on dining, shopping, and entertainment earns you 10 reward points, while other purchases, excluding fuel, give you 4 reward points per â‚¹100.

IndusInd Bank Platinum RuPay Credit Card

Advertisement

Ideal for: Users looking for a well-rounded rewards program with exclusive benefits.

Reward accumulation: For every â‚¹100 spent through UPI, this RuPay credit card provides 2 reward points, and for non-UPI spending, it offers 1 reward point.

For every â‚¹100 spent through UPI, this RuPay credit card provides 2 reward points, and for non-UPI spending, it offers 1 reward point. More perks: Earn â‚¹0.70 for every â‚¹100 spent across select merchant categories (applicable to both UPI and non-UPI transactions).

Earn â‚¹0.70 for every â‚¹100 spent across select merchant categories (applicable to both UPI and non-UPI transactions). Insurance coverage: Comprehensive travel insurance coverage for lost baggage, delayed baggage, passport loss, lost tickets, and missed connections.

IndusInd Bank Legend Credit Card

Ideal for: Premium users who seek luxury and exclusivity.

Advertisement

Reward points: Earn 1 reward point per â‚¹100 spent on weekdays and 2 points per â‚¹100 spent on weekends.

Earn 1 reward point per â‚¹100 spent on weekdays and 2 points per â‚¹100 spent on weekends. Entertainment benefits: Enjoy buy 1 get 1 free movie tickets exclusively on BookMyShow.

Enjoy buy 1 get 1 free movie tickets exclusively on BookMyShow. Travel and leisure: Enjoy access to select luxurious airport lounges within India.

By understanding the reward structure of different cards, you can choose the best rewards credit card that perfectly aligns with your spending habits. This means more value and greater savings.

Tip 2: Use your card for all possible expenses

Use your IndusInd Bank Credit Card for all possible expenses. After all, the more transactions you make with your credit card, the more reward points you will collect.

Pay for groceries, dine out at your favourite restaurants, fill up your car at the pump, shop online, book flights, cover medical expenses, pay education fees, or book movie tickets. You can even link your mobile banking app or mobile wallet with your credit card to ensure that even small daily transactions earn rewards.

Tip 3: Take advantage of bonus points

Maximise your rewards by taking advantage of bonus points. For example, the IndusInd Bank EazyDiner Credit Card offers 2,000 welcome bonus EazyPoints. Similarly, with the IndusInd Bank Legend Credit Card, you can earn 4,000 bonus points by spending â‚¹6 lakh or more in a year. These bonus points boost your reward balance and also offer exclusive benefits that enhance your card's value.

Tip 4: Redeem rewards effectively

Accumulating points is just one part of the strategy, redeeming them effectively is equally important. IndusInd Bank’s Credit Card reward points can be redeemed for various options, such as:

Different vouchers on IndusMoments

For InterMiles and Vistara miles

Cash credits which can reduce your credit card’s outstanding balance

For purchases at partner outlets

This flexibility allows you to customise your rewards to specific goals, whether it's saving on travel, reducing your credit card bill, or indulging in lifestyle experiences. This means you can maximise benefits on every transaction.

Tip 5: Pay using points

Certain credit cards allow you to use your reward points directly to pay for online purchases. Typically, the value per reward point can range between â‚¹0.20 and â‚¹0.25. However, the IndusInd Bank Legend Credit Card provides a high conversion rate, where 1 reward point equals â‚¹0.50 in cash value.

This option lets you save more money by using your points for bills instead of cash.

Remember the essentials: Responsible credit card usage

Following these tips can help you make the most of your credit card rewards while maintaining healthy financial habits.

Do not spend just for rewards It's tempting to spend extra just to earn rewards, but this can lead to unnecessary debt. Only use your credit card for purchases you would normally make. Pay your balance in full Avoid interest charges and build a positive credit history by paying off your entire balance each month. This also helps you truly benefit from the rewards without losing money on interest. Pay attention to the fine print Understand the terms and conditions associated with your rewards program. This could include eligibility criteria for bonuses and restrictions on point usage. Use reminders for due dates Set up reminders for payment due dates. Late payments can lead to fees and interest charges, which offset the benefits of any rewards earned. Use rewards wisely Be strategic about redeeming your rewards. Opt for options that add real value to your spending habits and lifestyle. Key takeaways

Getting the most from your IndusInd Bank Credit Card is all about smart spending and taking full advantage of its offers and perks. So, make sure you understand your card’s reward structure, use it for all possible purchases, leverage bonus points, and redeem wisely. Most importantly, always pay your credit card bills on time so that you can avoid late fees and keep your financial health in check.

Ready to capitalise on every spending opportunity? Apply now for an IndusInd Bank Credit Card and start enjoying the rewards today.

No VCCircle journalist was involved in the creation/production of this content.

Share article on Leave Your Comments