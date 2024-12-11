How Flam’s App-less AI Infra Is Transforming Content And Digital Ecosystem

The last three decades of the internet saw content evolve from text to images to videos and short-form content, which saw the rise of modern day giants such as Youtube, Meta, Tiktok capturing audiences like never seen before and fundamentally transforming our lives.

Creators, brands & audiences haven’t been able to unlock the next level of engaging content beyond videos primarily due to the impossible tradeoffs presented to them.

Amit Gaiki, chief technology officer at Flam explained, “Prior to Flam’s foray into the space, advertisers were presented with two primary options - Browser based AR that offers high accessibility but low performance or app-based AR that offers high performance but low accessibility.”

He added, “Flam uniquely delivers on both fronts. It gives app-like performance with <175kb MR bundle without requiring app downloads and high accessibility like WebAR with significantly better latency <100 ms. It comprehensively supports 6 Bn+ smartphones with proprietary libraries, even the lowest end android phones.”

Through Flam, brands can publish interactive mixed reality content that can be accessed via QR codes or links. Consumers can access MR content by scanning QR codes on any medium, digital or in the physical world.

Founded in 2021 by Shourya Agarwal, Malhar Patil and Amit Gaiki, Flam has worked with the likes of Samsung to launch a new feature for its flagship smartphone series in India, and also powered Kamala Harris’ US Presidential election campaign. Harris was able to interact with her supporters and mobilise millions of potential voters during the campaign on broadcast television. Besides this, Flam also powered a mixed reality fashion show for Reliance-owned AJIO that allowed users to turn billboards into runways.

“Flam has grown rapidly to power 80+ global and large-scale brands with MR infra in just a matter of months. Marquee brands and tech companies such as Google, Flipkart, Samsung, Emirates, LG, Wargaming deploying Flam’s AI is a testament to our enterprise grade infrastructure. Beyond advertising and communication, Flam is disrupting e-commerce, entertainment, retail and numerous other markets. We are built for scale and our adoption across geographies excites me for the massive potential ahead,” added Patil.

The startup raised INR 38 Cr ($4.5 Mn) in its Pre-Series A funding round in May 2024 from institutional investors such as Silicon Valley Quad, Inventus Capital Partners, Turbostart, Twin Ventures, marquee angels like Kalyan Krishnamurthy (CEO, Flipkart), Veteran Venture Capitalist Ashish Gupta, celebrity cricketer KL Rahul and YRF CEO, Akshaye Widhani.

With a digital reach of over 500 Mn users, Flam deploys mixed reality experiences via image tracking, ground tracking and digital experiences backed by proprietary AI algorithms for lightning fast recognition and enterprise grade content delivery.

“Mixed reality content aligns with the marketing and communication strategy across channels — whether they do television, digital, print, out-of-home, retail product packaging, WhatsApp or Instagram ads. We have barely scratched the surface. With our fast expanding product suite, Flam is firmly positioned to capture a massive foothold not just in the $1 Tn advertising market, but the digital ecosystem as a whole,” said Agarwal.

Diving Deep Into Flam’s Mixed Reality Play

In the 2010s, marketing was evolving and trying to figure out how to integrate emerging technologies into their advertising strategy, that is when MR/AR tried to pick up the pace but the campaigns, despite being well designed, could not go far. The reason – a lack of strong and scalable backend infrastructure that can deliver a pure MR experience without trading off the accessibility and performance of the model.

Even though Snapchat, 8thWall, etc exist, they either require a native application downloaded and installed in the smartphone of the end consumer or offer a WebAR experience, which is of subpar quality with latency >5-6 secs.

Key Standout Features Of Flam

App like efficiency with unmatched accessibility

No-code, easy-to-deploy high-quality graphics

Lightning fast image recognition by AI, with a capability to search billion+ concurrent targets real time

Proprietary libraries to support 40% of low-end devices which lack AR Core support

Faster, better, and more efficient performance than any other infra

High Resolution (4K 120 FPS) output

Ultra-low latency in content delivery

“Even with the connection of 4 Mbps, which is the minimum benchmark for 3G connections, Flam can empower the end user to interact with the content within 500 milliseconds, solving one of the biggest hurdles in MR experiences – accessibility,” said Gaiki.

Moreover, once the bundle is opened on the smartphone, it can interact with every hardware acceleration sensor on the device, making sure that the user experience is as seamless as possible, minimising any difference between using other mixed reality apps.

The startup’s tech uses advanced surface, depth, and light detection to provide a more immersive and dynamic user experience which is not possible with the WebAR capabilities.

For example, the median time taken by WebAR to load and show the first screen is around 6-8 seconds, which is more than 2X than the average watch time for Instagram reels. So it’s a problem of holding the viewer’s attention.

Flam claims to provide a much higher graphic fidelity and a more realistic experience in under 100 ms, which is exponentially faster than WebAR solutions, which is the industry’s go-to open source standard for AR development.

Flam also stands out by offering better device coverage and advanced motion-tracking capabilities. They claim 100% device compatibility with its proprietary tech stack.

Will Mixed Reality Tech Shake Up The Ad Industry?

With millions of brands out there, advertising is a complex landscape and technology is the one way to break through the clutter. Mixed reality is the newest piece in the puzzle and with more and more mixed reality devices hitting the market, one can say that this is the beginning of the MR era. Mark Zuckerberg positioning the Meta Quest 3 as a mixed reality headset is indicative of this.

Going forward, Agarwal claims Flam wants to democratise mixed reality, and bring it not only to brands but also to individual creators, who can explore newer ways of non-linear storytelling and content creation.

