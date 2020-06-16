HealWell24 absorbs DocCare to jazz up video calling as social distancing kicks in

Healthcare services aggregator HealWell24 said it has acquired DocCare AI to ramp up its video consultation business that it launched earlier this year.

HealWell24 will absorb the DocCare AI team and integrate its technology as part of the transaction, said JK Singha, co-founder of HealWell24, in a statement.

Singha was the first early pre-seed investor in DocCare AI.

The deal sum was not disclosed.

HealWell24 recorded around 6,500 doctor visits monthly in the past three months, 40% of which was through teleconsultations.

DocCare AI is a proprietary firm founded by Niranjan S and Tulsi R in 2018. It offers video doctor consultations for patients as well as helps schedule home visits.

Teleconsultation is gaining traction as people avoid stepping out due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, doctor consultation platform DocsApp merged with Bengaluru-based MediBuddy.

The merged firm also received $20 million (Rs 150 crore) as part of its Series B round of funding.

HealWell24, owned by HWell24 Plus Healthcare and Technologies Pvt. Ltd, has a technology platform that aggregates home healthcare service providers, hospitals, clinics and medical equipment manufacturers.

HealWell24 is also connecting with insurance companies, banking and financial institutes to help customers navigate medical expenses through its platform itself.

Last year, the Mumbai-based startup raised funding from a new individual investor as part of its extended pre-Series A funding round.

Prior to this, HealWell24 had raised seed funding from three high-net-worth individuals in 2017 and secured about Rs 1.4 crore in its pre-Series A round in 2018.