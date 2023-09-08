Grapevine: Whatfix draws PE interest; Mamaearth may seek $1.6 bn tag; Koo mulls sale

Premium
Bengaluru-based digital adoption solution provider Whatfix has drawn interest from a host of external investors including a US-based private equity firm for a new round of funding, a media report said. The SoftBank Vision Fund-backed company has garnered interest from Warburg Pincus and discussions are on at a valuation of around $800 million, The ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.