Grapevine: Whatfix draws PE interest; Mamaearth may seek $1.6 bn tag; Koo mulls sale

Premium Whatfix co-founder Khadim Batti

Bengaluru-based digital adoption solution provider Whatfix has drawn interest from a host of external investors including a US-based private equity firm for a new round of funding, a media report said. The SoftBank Vision Fund-backed company has garnered interest from Warburg Pincus and discussions are on at a valuation of around $800 million, The ......