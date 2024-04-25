Grapevine: Temasek may top up Lenskart bet; Macquarie drops Vibrant Energy sale plan

Singapore's Temasek and US-based Fidelity are nearing a $200-million investment in Lenskart through a secondary share sale, valuing the eyewear company at about $5 billion, a media report said Temasek is set to lead the funding round with an investment of $125-150 million, while Fidelity will contribute the rest. While Temasek is an existing investor in Lenskart, ......