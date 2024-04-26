Deals Digest: Weekly volume drops but total value jumps on large PE transaction

Premium
A large transaction in the healthcare sector and a couple of mid-sized transactions boosted the total value of private equity and venture capital deals this week to more than $400 million. Deal volume, however, dropped on a week-on-week basis, according to data collated by VCCircle. The week saw Indian companies securing around ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.