Grapevine: Shapoorji Pallonji Group to refinance debt; OrbiMed bets on LifeWell

Premium
Shapoorji Pallonji Group has initiated discussions with Power Finance Corporation to secure up to $1.2 billion (Rs 10,017 crore) to refinance a portion of its Rs 20,000-crore debt set to mature in late May, a media report said. SP Group had previously pledged its 18% stake in Tata Sons as collateral for the original loan, ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.