Grapevine: Bain, Temasek team up for Haldiram bid; ONGC, NTPC Green Energy eye Ayana

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Bain Capital and Singapore's Temasek have joined forces to compete with a Blackstone-led consortium for a controlling stake in Haldiram's Snacks Food Pvt Ltd, a media report said. The Bain-Temasek partnership submitted a non-binding offer last week, valuing the Indian snack giant at $8-8.5 billion, The Economic Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Bain had ......