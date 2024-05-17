Deals Digest: Funding value surges on back of big-ticket financial services deal

Premium
Private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) investment saw a substantial jump in terms of value, propelled by a large PE investment in the financial services space. Deal volume, however, dipped slightly this week with the overall number reducing by three deals as compared to the week before. Startups this week raised ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.