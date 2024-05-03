Grapevine: Temasek may join race for CVC’s stake in HCG; Coca-Cola India's bottling arm mulls IPO

Premium Credit: Reuters

Singapore's Temasek Holdings is considering a bid for CVC Capital Partners' controlling stake in Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd (HCG), a media report said. Temasek may opt to bid independently or collaborate with another private equity firm. Initial bids have been submitted by potential suitors, with due diligence currently underway, Mint reported, citing people familiar with the ......