Grapevine: Rare Rabbit taps more investors; Brookfield may back Leap Green

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Rare Rabbit, a men's apparel brand, is closing its first institutional funding round of Rs 500 crore, led by investment fund A91 Partners, a media report said. A91 is expected to contribute Rs 350 crore, and the family office of Ravi Modi, founder of Manyavar, and Zerodha cofounder Nikhil Kamath are likely ......