Grapevine: I Squared plans an exit; Ola Electric IPO likely in August

Premium Ola Electric's S1 Air e-scooters | Credit: Reuters/VarunVyas Hebbalalu

Private equity firm I Squared Capital and sovereigh wealth fund Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) plan to sell up to $400 million worth of their stake in Cube Highways Trust, the infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) floated by Cube Highways, a media report said. I Squared and ADIA have engaged JP Morgan and Axis Capital to facilitate the ......