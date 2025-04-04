Grapevine: Blackstone, EQT plan portfolio firms’ IPOs; 360 One faces top-level exits

Premium
Private equity firm Blackstone has mandated two investment banks as part of the advisory syndicate to take public its Indian logistics and warehousing platform, a media report said. Blackstone has mandated Morgan Stanley and Citi for the listing of Horizon Industrial Parks and plans to hire more bank, Mergermarket reported. Media reports ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.